Homicide Investigation: Deadly home invasion in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly home invasion in Valley Center.
     
It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 15400 block of Villa Sierra Road.
     
The homeowner was possibly assaulted with a deadly weapon by an intruder.
     
The sheriff's department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

