Amid Intense Security, Ariana Grande Resumes Tour After Manchester Bombing

A New York man was sitting at his desk and minding his auto repair business, when lightning suddenly struck. Really.
A body language expert has examined former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance and expressions during his historic testimony Thursday.
An Illinois father, believed to have lost his life while trying to save his 6-year-old son from drowning, was pictured doing what he loved most just before tragedy struck — fishing and spending time with family.
It appears that a young woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to suicide would have had plenty of time to save his life after a medical examiner testified Thursday that it took the teen about 20 minutes to die.
There's fresh outrage outrage after a tribute to victims of the London Bridge terror attack at a soccer match in Australia Thursday.
Ariana Grande resumed her “Dangerous Woman World Tour” in Paris Wednesday night following the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert last month where 22 people were killed.
A powdery substance that came out of a children's toy caused a stir after field tests indicated it was cocaine.
A newborn was discovered abandoned inside a backpack outside an Arizona grocery store over the weekend.
Cops say a brazen thief outside Washington, DC had the capital idea of breaking open an ATM using construction equipment.