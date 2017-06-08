Beaches at Silver Strand State Beach reopen after shark sighting

A mentally ill man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving 2014 was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in state prison.
Demonstrators in San Diego and across the state are calling for the release of a woman detained by immigration agents.
SAN DIEGO (CBS8) -- The Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP) is relocating its bottlenose dolphins out of sight of animal activists. Approximately 30 dolphin pens have been moved to an area previously used by the Navy off Point Loma near the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) facility.
A boat that may have been used to smuggle drugs or people into the United States washed up empty Friday morning in Ocean Beach, police said.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County Friday with some lingering clouds along the coast.
It's been one year since an infamous hoarder house in Mira Mesa finally fell into the hands of a cleaning crew.
A motorcycle rider was in the hospital Thursday with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in the South Bay.
The students at Kimball Elementary in National City have just one more week of school before summer break.