Beaches at Silver Strand State Beach reopen after shark sighting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Beaches along Silver Strand State Beach are back open after a ban was lifted Friday morning.

A "shark advisory" went in effect Thursday at Silver Strand State Beach after reports of a shark sighting.

Two surfers approached lifeguards at the Coronado-area beach about 8:15 a.m. and reported seeing the sea predator, which they estimated was about eight feet long, said John Anderson, a supervisor for the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

Based on the information, it was determined that the species of the shark was predatory towards humans and may be a threat.

Witnesses described the shark to be a great white that was traveling slowly along the coast displaying non-aggressive behavior.

Lifeguards posted advisory signs along a roughly mile-long stretch of the beach, which remains open to the public. The warning will remain in effect for 24 hours, barring any further shark sightings, Anderson said.

California Department of Parks and Recreation released the following statement:

To ensure the safety of our beachgoers, at this time we have posted a shark advisory on the beach at Silver Strand State Beach within a 1-mile radius to remain in effect for 24 hours from the time of the incident. Other local agencies were also notified.

It is important to remember that sharks are a natural resource of California's coastline and shark attacks are rare in Southern California waters.

Silver strand state beach back open after yesterday morning's shark sighting. A live report next on @News8 @CBS8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/917WYIzd1d — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) June 9, 2017