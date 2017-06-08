Shark sighting prompts advisory at Silver Strand State Beach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A "shark advisory" is in effect at Silver Strand State Beach after reports of a shark sighting.

At 8:15 a.m. Thursday Silver Strand State Beach, California State Parks received a report from two credible sources of a shark sighting.

Based on the information, it is determined that the species of the shark is predatory towards humans and may be a threat.

Witnesses described the shark to be an 8-foot great white that was traveling slowly along the coast displaying non-aggressive behavior.

California Department of Parks and Recreation released the following statement:

To ensure the safety of our beachgoers, at this time we have posted a shark advisory on the beach at Silver Strand State Beach within a 1-mile radius to remain in effect for 24 hours from the time of the incident. Other local agencies were also notified.

It is important to remember that sharks are a natural resource of California's coastline and shark attacks are rare in Southern California waters.

