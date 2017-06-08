Student wellness summer send-off celebration

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Their goal was to create a new gaming experience that only needed $750,000 to make it happen. But thanks to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign they raised over $3 million to create this MMO, or "Massively Multi-player Online" role-playing game." Steven Sharif, Founder and Creative Director of Intrepid Studios and Jeffery Bard, Lead Game Designer for Intrepid Studios tell us about Ashes of Creation and its campaign that is on fire!