School's Out, Hunger's Not food drive underway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The students at Kimball Elementary in National City have just one more week of school before summer break.

Many of the children qualify for free breakfast and lunch served on campus during the school year.

And every Friday, the San Diego Food Bank stuffs their backpacks with more food to last them through the weekend.

A 9-year-old girl participating in the "Food for Kids Backpack" program says her family really appreciates the help.

"My mom, she puts it in the cabinet, and when we're hungry she gets it out and she starts to cook," she said.

But once the school year ends, teachers know, these students will need extra food.

"We know the food bank has a wonderful program that takes care of a lot of people all around San Diego county and we appreciate they'll be able to take care of the kids over the summer weeks," said third grade teacher Stephanie Buttell-Maxin.

That's where the School's Out, Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive comes in.

All through the month of June, you can donate $5 at any San Diego County Vons or Albertsons; the money buys a pre-filled bag of groceries to be distributed by the food bank.

"It has protein, vegetables, fruit, it has some of our most requested items," said San Diego Food Bank CEO James Floros.

You can also donate online or join KFMB Station’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Live Drive at Vons Murphy Canyon or Albertsons San Marcos Tuesday, June 13 starting at 5 a.m. until noon. You can drop off non-perishable items or to donate a $5 pre-filled bag of food.

Locations:



Vons Murphy Canyon

3550 Murphy Canyon Drive, San Diego

Albertsons San Marcos

151 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos

The effort goes a long way to providing food to kids and families who need it over the summer months.

"We see a tremendous spike in demand for food from our 400 nonprofit partners," said Floros. "The food drive is about raising enough food to help these families."



