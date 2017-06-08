Man wanted for exposing self to woman and daughter in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators seeking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman and her 4-year-old daughter on a South Bay street released an artist's rendering of the suspect to the public Thursday.

The flasher, who appeared to be in his 20s, drove up next to the victims in a gray Volkswagen Golf or similar car near the intersection of 11th Street and Elder Avenue in Imperial Beach shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

When the mother realized that the man was not wearing pants, she yelled at him, and he drove off.

The woman described the perpetrator as a clean-shaven, dark-complected Latino wearing sunglasses, a blue zipped-up jacket and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.