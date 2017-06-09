Parents demand special education reform at SDUHSD - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parents demand special education reform at SDUHSD

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parents say special needs students in one North County school district are underserved. 

They say they pleaded for reforms a year ago, but nothing has changed. 

Parents say the San Dieguito Union High School District's resources and curriculum for special education are failing its most vulnerable students.

Some school board members say they expect these issues regarding the district's special education curriculum to be placed on the board agenda later this summer.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Encinitas with the demands parents brought to their school board Thursday night.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.