Parents demand special education reform at SDUHSD

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parents say special needs students in one North County school district are underserved.



They say they pleaded for reforms a year ago, but nothing has changed.

Parents say the San Dieguito Union High School District's resources and curriculum for special education are failing its most vulnerable students.

Some school board members say they expect these issues regarding the district's special education curriculum to be placed on the board agenda later this summer.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Encinitas with the demands parents brought to their school board Thursday night.