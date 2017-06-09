Motorcycle rider says he was hit by Navy sailor in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (NEWS 8) — A motorcycle rider was in the hospital Thursday with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in the South Bay.

The man says the driver who ran into him and took off was wearing a Navy uniform.

Emergency crews swarmed Palm Avenue near Interstate 5 in Imperial beach Thursday morning around 6:15 a.m.

News 8 Facetimed with Tim Hannan from his hospital bed at Scripps Mercy Thursday night about the crash, where he says he was hit by a sailor who didn't stop.

"He is wearing his Navy uniform like navy blue camos," said Hannan. "He definitely was a sailor."

Hannan says right before he was hit, he saw the man in U.S. Navy fatigues creeping in his lane while on his cellphone.

"The next thing I know he pushes up against me and he got his face in his lap - he is texting," said Hannan.

The 52-year-old says his Honda Shadow skidded about 50 feet from where he landed and he suffered a broken leg, knee, clavicle, and smashed hand. His hip down to his ankle is bolted.

"If I were to fund this out of my pocket I would never see the light of day," he said.

Hannan's childhood friend David Seeberger rushed to the scene.

"The guy should have stopped,"Seeberger said. "That's the issue - he took off."

Hannan says he's not vengeful and remains positive, but wants the person, especially if it were a sailor, to be held responsible.

"I'm not looking to hang this guy," said Hannan. "He did leave the scene of the crime, but my intentions are not revenge or anything silly like that."

Hannan says several people stopped - even some sailors.

Police told News 8 the incident report says it was a hit-and-run and it is unclear who the driver was.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Hannan with medical expenses.

