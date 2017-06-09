Free Claudia Rally: Demonstrators call for release of detained woman

Demonstrators in San Diego and across the state are calling for the release of a woman detained by immigration agents.
It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County Friday with some lingering clouds along the coast.
SAN DIEGO (CBS8) -- The Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP) is relocating its bottlenose dolphins out of sight of animal activists. Approximately 30 dolphin pens have been moved to an area previously used by the Navy off Point Loma near the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) facility.
It's been one year since an infamous hoarder house in Mira Mesa finally fell into the hands of a cleaning crew.
A motorcycle rider was in the hospital Thursday with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in the South Bay.
The students at Kimball Elementary in National City have just one more week of school before summer break.
Investigators seeking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman and her 4-year-old daughter on a South Bay street released an artist's rendering of the suspect to the public Thursday.
Some special kids at Whitman elementary in Clairemont got a special delivery Thursday.
The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation provided the hearing-impaired students with new blocks and other toys.
News 8 photojournalist James Mann brings us their reaction.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Bobby Luca. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.