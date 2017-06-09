Free Claudia Rally: Demonstrators call for release of detained woman

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Demonstrators in San Diego and across the state are calling for the release of a woman detained by immigration agents.



Claudia Rueda will be arraigned Friday morning and demonstrations are hoping she will be released.



Rueda's hearing is due to begin at 9:30 a.m. and supporters are expected to gather at the Otay Mesa detention facility, as well as, other locations across the state to rally. The rally here in San Diego will begin around 7:30 a.m.

Rueda's attorney says she was sought out in retaliation after successfully working to have her mother released who has also been detained in the past.

The Cal State University student was detained in May by immigration authorities.

The 22-year-old, who is an immigration rights activist, stepped outside her aunt's home on the morning of May 19 to move her mother's car, but never returned.

Hours later, her family learned that she had been surrounded by three unmarked cars carrying undercover Customs and Border Protection officers. She was taken to a detention facility.

Rueda is eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which would protect her from deportation, however we are told her family could not afford the $500 application fee.

Rueda's family says this is nothing new. In late April her mother was picked up in a drug raid. She was not charged with a crime, but was detained by immigration officials for over staying her visa. The mom was later released on a $2,000 bond.

The day Rueda was arrested, she was not alone, six other community members were also detained. Four of them were deported to Tijuana within 24 hours. The rest are detained and could face deportation.

In Rueda's bond hearing Friday, authorities are expected to determine if and how much bond will be set and whether she will be released.