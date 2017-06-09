23-Year-Old Kills Himself and Leaves Behind Tapes, Possibly Mimicking '13 Reasons Why'

A mom who didn’t even know she was pregnant took fresh produce to an entirely new level when she gave birth at a Canadian grocery store.
While Great Britain's general election was a close contest between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Thursday, a few other candidates stole the show.
A former NYPD psychologist who shot her husband in the head as he slept has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, officials said.
A 23-year-old Peruvian man took his own life and left behind recordings, an act reminiscent of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
Mr. Molson, a 12-year-old golden retriever from Pennsylvania, has led a charmed life. So it is only fitting, his owner believes, that his last days be a grand adventure.
A New York man was sitting at his desk and minding his auto repair business, when lightning suddenly struck. Really.
A body language expert has examined former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance and expressions during his historic testimony Thursday.
An Illinois father, believed to have lost his life while trying to save his 6-year-old son from drowning, was pictured doing what he loved most just before tragedy struck — fishing and spending time with family.
It appears that a young woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to suicide would have had plenty of time to save his life after a medical examiner testified Thursday that it took the teen about 20 minutes to die.
There's fresh outrage outrage after a tribute to victims of the London Bridge terror attack at a soccer match in Australia Thursday.