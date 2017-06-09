Coast Guard investigating boat that washed ashore at O.B. Pier

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A boat that may have been used to smuggle drugs or people into the United States washed up empty Friday morning in Ocean Beach, police said.



A passerby spotted the roughly 20- to 25-foot vessel on the rocks near the Ocean Beach Pier at the terminus of Niagara Street shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Joshua Hodge. No one was aboard.



The boat was turned over to lifeguards and border patrol agents, the officer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.