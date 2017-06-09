Police Dog Fired for Being Too Friendly Gets New Job That Fits Him Perfectly

A police dog in training had to change careers once his owners realized he was just too friendly for the force.
A California woman who said she saw O.J. Simpson close to the scene of his ex-wife's grisly 1994 murder fears his possible release from prison this fall as the former NFL star's parole hearing nears.
A Florida man was arrested for trying to suffocate his pregnant girlfriend after they got into an argument over baby names, officials said.
A mom who didn’t even know she was pregnant took fresh produce to an entirely new level when she gave birth at a Canadian grocery store.
While Great Britain's general election was a close contest between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Thursday, a few other candidates stole the show.
A former NYPD psychologist who shot her husband in the head as he slept has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, officials said.
A 23-year-old Peruvian man took his own life and left behind recordings, an act reminiscent of the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
Mr. Molson, a 12-year-old golden retriever from Pennsylvania, has led a charmed life. So it is only fitting, his owner believes, that his last days be a grand adventure.
A New York man was sitting at his desk and minding his auto repair business, when lightning suddenly struck. Really.
A body language expert has examined former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance and expressions during his historic testimony Thursday.