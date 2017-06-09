Amanda Bynes Says She Wants to Return to Acting as She Resurfaces for First Time in 4 Years

A man under investigation after his wife said he killed their daughter, whose remains were found in an Illinois garage, has claimed the girl's body was hidden after she died accidentally, according to reports.
The woman who was sexually assaulted by filmmaker Roman Polanski in 1977 when she was just 13 years old is asking Los Angeles Superior Court to drop the case.
A police dog in training had to change careers once his owners realized he was just too friendly for the force.
A California woman who said she saw O.J. Simpson close to the scene of his ex-wife's grisly 1994 murder fears his possible release from prison this fall as the former NFL star's parole hearing nears.
A Florida man was arrested for trying to suffocate his pregnant girlfriend after they got into an argument over baby names, officials said.
A mom who didn’t even know she was pregnant took fresh produce to an entirely new level when she gave birth at a Canadian grocery store.
While Great Britain's general election was a close contest between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Thursday, a few other candidates stole the show.