Roman Polanski's Sex Assault Victim Asks Judge to Drop Case Agai - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roman Polanski's Sex Assault Victim Asks Judge to Drop Case Against Him After 40 Years

Updated: Jun 9, 2017 1:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.