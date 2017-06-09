Harrah’s Resort SoCal shows community support with All-in 4 Change

[Click here to view this YouTube video.]

This is sponsored content and was provided by Harrah’s Resort SoCal

As the number one resort in Funner, California, it’s no surprise that Harrah’s Resort Southern California has come up with a creative and exciting way to support causes throughout the Southern California region. In the spirit of friendly competition, All-in 4 Change kicked off in 2015 as a fun way to give local charities a chance to go head-to-head for cash grant prizes.

“Harrah’s Resort SoCal has had a successful community relations program for the past 15 years,” said Sheryl Sebastian, Harrah’s Resort SoCal’s corporate citizenship and communications manager. “We wanted to create a world-class program that incorporated a sense of fun and excitement. “All-in 4 Change gives us the opportunity to do that by expanding our outreach while letting the community have a voice in helping us select organizations that need our support.”

When the program launched two years ago, $67,000 was shared among 10 charities, with the top three winners earning the bulk of the grants. Since then both the prize money and the number of charities entering the contest have continued to increase. In 2017 Harrah’s Resort SoCal received 120 submissions from charities throughout San Diego, Riverside and Orange Counties.

The two-phase “America’s Got Talent” style competition invites charities to apply for a chance to “win” a cash donation. After a strict evaluation process, the chosen charities are put to an online public vote as well as reviewed and given a score by a Harrah’s Resort SoCal selection committee.

When voting is completed, the votes and scores are combined to achieve the final rankings for the winners.

With close to 31,000 votes submitted and tallied, Harrah’s Resort SoCal is thrilled to announce the 2017 winners of the All-in 4 Change grants:

1st Place: Interfaith Shelter Network, $50,000

2nd Place: Reality Changers, $25,000

3rd Place: Urban Corps San Diego County, $10,000

In addition, fourth and fifth place, along with 10 honorable mentions, were also awarded cash prizes.

The continued community enthusiasm for All-in 4 Change is exciting for the charities as well as Harrah’s Resort SoCal. “We look forward to continuing to grow and support All-in 4 Change, making it a bigger and more visible part of our overall community relations program,” Sebastian said.

For a complete list of all 2017 winners and more information on All-in 4 Change please visit: www.HarrahsSoCal.com/All-in-4-Change.