Catching up with Super Donuts' Rell Battle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He's willing to fight for comedy or at least battle for it.

Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of “Roast Battle,” an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central. His additional television credits include “Key and Peele,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “Coming to the Stage” and “Adam Devine’s House Party.” Also, he has written for Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent.”

But many may know him better as Superior Donuts' 'Sweatpants.'