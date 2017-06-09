Catching up with Super Donuts' Rell Battle

He's willing to fight for comedy or at least battle for it. Rell Battle is the creator and an executive producer of “Roast Battle,” an energetic live show that was subsequently adapted as a television series for Comedy central.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's Broadway's biggest night this Sunday you can watch the 71st Annual Tony Awards and cheer on productions that started here in San Diego. Here to share his predictions and stage knowledge is La Jolla Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, Jaime Castaneda. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a boot camp with the goal of doing much more than just burning calories, they want to knockout childhood cancer. Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's 'Woman of the Year' candidate, Nicole Matthews, is here to share how you can help and be one of Hazel's heroes. News 8's Jeff Zevely has the story.
San Diego has a reputation for beer. But, did you know whiskey is growing in popularity for the region?
A mentally ill man who fatally shot his parents in their Point Loma home the day after Thanksgiving 2014 was sentenced Friday to 100 years to life in state prison.
Demonstrators in San Diego and across the state are calling for the release of a woman detained by immigration agents.
SAN DIEGO (CBS8) -- The Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP) is relocating its bottlenose dolphins out of sight of animal activists. Approximately 30 dolphin pens have been moved to an area previously used by the Navy off Point Loma near the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) facility.
A boat that may have been used to smuggle drugs or people into the United States washed up empty Friday morning in Ocean Beach, police said.