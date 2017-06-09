Copy-Life after Deployment: Outreach effort from USO

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University

Summer is fast approaching and the students in San Diego, both high school and college level, are anxious to get out for the summer and have some fun in the sun. Graduating high schoolers will be preparing for college or for their next journey into adulthood. Yet, there is another group of citizens here in Southern California that will be making a much more complex transition.

Our city is one of the largest military ports in the United States. Because of this, most of the universities in San Diego are populated with enlisted military and veterans who are taking advantage of the education benefits to complete degrees in fields related to their military work, such as cybersecurity, information systems management, and engineering.

Coleman University’s student population is no different, and we have proudly enrolled thousands of military veterans on our campus since we first opened in 1963, helping them to establish lifelong careers in technology. One of Coleman’s most popular programs is Cybersecurity, and over 40% of the students that we have enrolled in this program are military veterans. The San Diego metropolitan area hosts every branch of the military from Point Loma to San Clemente, and many of these dedicated enlisted men and women are being deployed to countries around the world for extended lengths of time. Coming home to San Diego from deployment is often a struggle for our military members and their families. Returning to home soil and family life after being away for so long may be difficult. Adjusting to student life on a college campus after a career in the military may also be a challenging.



To help with the needs of families affected by deployment, the USO of San Diego will be hosting a public workshop to address these concerns for military members and their families on April 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the downtown USO, 303 A Street, Suite 100 San Diego, CA 92101. The workshop, titled “Life after Deployment,” will serve as a one day informational seminar and outreach effort for our local military community. Counselors and guides will discuss re-establishing intimacy, effective communication, stress/anger management, returning to/beginning parenthood, money management, improving psychological health, physical and nutritional health, team building, humor, and community engagement.

This service is completely free, and breakfast as well as lunch will be provided. This workshop will also be a way for military families to connect with one another and help establish core support groups within the San Diego military community. We ask a lot of our military who volunteer to defend our nation, and it is up to the San Diego community to embrace military members and their families and bring support and acknowledgement during a sometimes stressful situation.

If you, or someone that you know, could benefit from these workshop topics and connections, please click here to sign up and get more information.