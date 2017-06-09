Coleman and Ssubi Give Back to San Diego

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University

Coleman University’s mission statement is “To deliver relevant education that prepares individuals for technology-focused careers, while providing an environment where they may develop to their full potential.” That mission statement is not just focused on our learning environments.

Our emphasis on developing full potential also applies to the various opportunities that Coleman is bringing to our students that take place outside of the classroom and within our community.

Since 2016 we have provided a portion of a warehouse for the non-profit Ssubi to operate out of, as well as encouraged our students to work with them to collect and ship donations around the world. This organization has taken on the enormous task of processing gently used medical equipment from local hospitals and clinics and distributing to areas in Africa that have no access to basic and essential medical materials.

The founder, Laura Luxemburg, has worked tirelessly throughout Southern California to encourage Healthcare industry leaders to be more conscious of their potential to create positive impact through conservation and to donate their equipment to communities who need it. It is her goal to bring jobs to our city in an environment that promotes conservation. Through efforts in collaboration with Sharp Healthcare and the San Diego Veterans Association, Laura has been successful in reaching the first part of her overall goal for Ssubi: the potential millions of tons of medical waste that can be reused are being saved from landfills. Sustainability is important for helping to make San Diego a Green city, and Coleman University wants to be a part of that movement.

In conjunction with their effort called Greening for Good, Ssubi is also offering gently used computer equipment to low-income families in San Diego. Our University has presented Ssubi with 50 computer towers, monitors, keyboards, and other accessories to refurbish and send to families in need. Using the Cybersecurity Club room which serves as a lab on our campus, student volunteers are installing new software and returning the equipment to their factory settings. Once the computers have been cleaned, they will be donated to local shelters and families who may not have access to computer equipment. Computer and Internet literacy are vital skills that will help every child become more successful in their academic careers. Coleman is dedicated to promoting this literacy effort, and we are doing our part by donating equipment to help maintain an equal educational playing field for young learners and their parents. We hope to continue to donate our gently used computer equipment, and we look forward to seeing all of the delighted faces of the families who will be receiving these donations.



For more information on the on-going efforts of Ssubi please visit their website: http://www.ssubi.org/ or check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ssubiishope/.