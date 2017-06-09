Brush fire erupts in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire erupts in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A brush fire erupted in El Cajon Friday afternoon near Interstate-8 and Greenfield. 

Fire crews are battling the fire both on the ground and with air support. 

The fire is located near Interstate-8 and Greendfield in El Cajon. 

The right lane is blocked on East I-8 at Los Coches Road. Drivers can expect major delays in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.