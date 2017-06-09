Brush fire erupts in El Cajon

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - A brush fire erupted in El Cajon Friday afternoon near Interstate-8 and Greenfield.

Fire crews are battling the fire both on the ground and with air support.

The fire is located near Interstate-8 and Greendfield in El Cajon.

The right lane is blocked on East I-8 at Los Coches Road. Drivers can expect major delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.