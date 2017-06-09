Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit near Baja resort - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit near Baja resort

Posted: Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo.

The state prosecutors' office says the bodies of three women and 11 men were found over two days of digging.

The office said late Wednesday that the pit was found near a road that runs between Cabo Pulmo and the nearby resort of San Jose del Cabo.

The bodies were too badly decomposed to be immediately identified.

The twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas have been hit by a wave of killings in recent months.

The violence is believed to be related to turf battles between drug gangs, including rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Special Olympics: San Diego athletes head to the summer games

    Special Olympics: San Diego athletes head to the summer games

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:18:26 GMT

    More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games. 

     

    More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games. 

     

  • Brush fire erupts in El Cajon

    Brush fire erupts in El Cajon

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:08:38 GMT

    A fire of unknown origin scorched about 10 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.

     

    A fire of unknown origin scorched about 10 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.

     

  • On the Homefront: New "Megan Leavey" movie based on Pendleton marine

    On the Homefront: New "Megan Leavey" movie based on Pendleton marine

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-10 00:39:25 GMT

    The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.

     

    The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.