Harrah's 3rd annual All-In 4 Change competition

Harrah's 3rd annual All-In 4 Change competition

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Harrah's Resort SoCal is going all in to help local non-profits make a difference. CBS News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto announced the winners of the third annual All-In 4 Change grant competition.

Fifteen organizations competed online for $125,000 in grant money.

At the end of the day, it was Interfaith Shelter Network who took home the top prize of $50,000, which is money the group says will be well spent, helping the homeless.

Past winners include the San Diego Blood Bank and K9 Guardians.

