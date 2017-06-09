On the Homefront: New "Megan Leavey" movie based on Pendleton marine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The story of a Camp Pendleton marine's battle to adopt the war dog she fought alongside is now a major motion picture.

The film Megan Leavey is based on a true story that people of all walks of life can relate to - it's a testament to never give up on fighting for something you know is right and something you believe in.

During a 2006 deployment in Iraq, Corporal Leavey and Rex were injured by an IED explosion.

Leavey suffered a traumatic brain injury and was given a medical discharge, but Rex was still needed by his country to work for five more long years - detecting bombs.

The story follows Leavey's efforts, years of jumping through red tape, to adopt her K-9 partner who had been labeled un-adoptable in retirement.

Kata Mara stars as Leavey on the big screen.

It wasn't until Rex was 11-years-old, the equivalent of an 80-year-old man, that the military retired him out to be reunited with his partner.

Sadly, Rex died shortly after his adoption. Leavey is now 33-years-old and lives in New York. She works as a sales associate at Yankee Stadium.

Leavey said the memories are still very raw for her. The first time she saw the finished movie, she was "the one in the back of the theater sobbing" she said.

Megan Leavey opened in theaters nationwide Friday.