Special Olympics: San Diego athletes head to the summer games

By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games. 

From basketball to golf and gymnastics - for some it's their first time to shine. 

Kent Menendez of Cardiff and Heidi Sand are two of the San Diego area athletes who will participate in this weekend's games. 

An opening ceremony for the 48th annual Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games was held Friday. 

Eric will be at the games in Long Beach over the weekend. Follow his Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates on San Diego area athletes. 

