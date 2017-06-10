John Mulaney: Trump Is 'A Horse Loose In A Hospital'

'Oh Hello' star John Mulaney has a metaphor for Trump's presidency that you probably haven't heard before.
'Beatriz at Dinner' star Salma Hayek Pinault turned the sometimes-stuffy gala dinner at Cannes Film Festival into a mariachi band extravaganza.
Kevin Hart had the once in a lifetime opportunity to smoke with Snoop Dogg, in that it felt like it lasted for a lifetime.
College is all about experimentation. Which, as is evident here, is also part of the process in creating the perfect greeting card.
In honor of National Say Something Nice Day, we turn to friends like Tracy Morgan, Gabby Sidibe, Ben Platt, Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt who always put a smile on our faces at The Late Show.
Go from backstage to on-the-stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater as Stephen invites you to tag along with his pre-show warmup at The Late Show, presented in stunning 360 video.
'Theft By Finding' author David Sedaris scoured through 25 years of meticulous, handwritten diaries to find the stories he divulges in his new book.
'The F Word' star Gordon Ramsay makes Stephen's dream come true by yelling at him while he makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
'Hamlet' star Oscar Isaac had the pleasure of being slapped repeatedly by the late, great Carrie Fisher.
White House press corps member April Ryan examines the complicated duties of a reporter covering the Trump administration.