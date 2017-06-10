Dad Saves 2-Year-Old Son After Recognizing Symptoms of Dry Drown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dad Saves 2-Year-Old Son After Recognizing Symptoms of Dry Drowning From Story of 4-Year-Old Who Died

Updated: Jun 10, 2017 11:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.