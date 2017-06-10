Police looking for men who robbed a marijuana growery in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A marijuana growery in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.



The holdup happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the 6100 block of Federal Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Martinez.



That's where three or four black men entered the business, one of them armed with a gun, and tied up an employee of 151 Farmers.



"He confronted one of the employees and threatened him with the weapon,'' Martinez said. "The suspects tied up the employee and stole several large bags of marijuana.''



The suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's wallet and got away in two vehicles.



"One of the employees saw one of the suspects leaving in a Chevy rental van. The employee followed the suspect briefly and obtained the vehicle's license plate (number),'' Martinez said. "A short time later, the vehicle was located at Enterprise rental car agency, located at 29 Broadway. The driver of the vehicle was detained and subsequently released.''



No one was hurt in the incident and the suspects were still at large.