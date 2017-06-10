Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

It'll be mostly sunny in the majority of San Diego County throughout the weekend with some lingering clouds along the coast.
A marijuana growing farm in Encanto was robbed at gunpoint and one of the employees was tied up Saturday morning, according to San Diego police.
Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the U.S. drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion.
The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting.
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old woman approximately 56 miles southwest of San Diego, Saturday.
A fire of unknown origin scorched about 13 open acres alongside Interstate 8 near the Granite Hills neighborhood Friday, briefly threatening a commercial development but causing no structural damage or injuries.
A Mexican woman was released from custody Friday while the U.S. government seeks to deport her after a judge rejected arguments she should wear a monitoring device because she was arrested twice while demonstrating in support of people in the country illegally.
San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday that thousands of electric vehicle drivers in the region will receive credits in their residential bill over the next two months.
Mountain bikers who have enjoyed riding at the Carlsbad Highlands Ecological Reserve for decades are shocked to learn they have been doing so illegally.
Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.