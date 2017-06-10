Powerball jackpot up to $435M, 10th largest in US history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball players apparently will have a chance to win the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Saturday night's drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.