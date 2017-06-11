EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Close Talks 'Fatal Attraction's 30th Anniversar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Close Talks 'Fatal Attraction's 30th Anniversary & Continued Friendship With Michael Douglas

Updated: Jun 11, 2017 7:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.