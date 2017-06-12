Heidi Montag Shares Sweet 3-D Sonogram of Her Baby Boy at 6-Months Pregnant: 'My Angel'

Kylie Jenner is just trying to live her fabulous life! The 19-year-old reality star is gearing up for the summer premiere of her own series, Life of Kylie. WATCH: Travis Scott Says Goodbye to Kylie Jenner With a Butt Grab Before Solo Trip -- See the PDA-Filled Pics! In new promos for the E! sh...
A Speidi angel is on the way! Heidi Montag loves being pregnant, and she's taking her fans on the journey with her. The 30-year-old reality star took to Snapchat and Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a very special 3-D sonogram photo of her baby boy.
Kimye is globetrotting yet again! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently returned from a trip to the Bahamas for the rapper's 40th birthday, and the couple is already back on the road. WATCH: Inside Kanye West's 40th Birthday in Bahamas With Kim Kardashian and Their Kids: 'No Work or Social Med...
Step aside, Spice Girls! Gwyneth Paltrow promoted girl power over the weekend at her "In Goop Health" event with a handful of celebrity friends. WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Sometimes Doesn't Know 'What the F**k We Talk About' on 'Goop' The 44-year-old actress shared a backstage pic of he...
Josh Gad is perfectly happy keeping his performance as the sun-loving snowman Olaf off the stage! The Broadway veteran spoke with ET's Jennifer Peros at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday night about the upcoming Frozen musical on Broadway. MORE: Kevin Spacey & Robin Wright Bring 'House of Cards' t...
Anderson Cooper wishes Kathy Griffin well. The 50-year-old CNN host spoke about Griffin's recent photo controversy during an appearance with pal Andy Cohen on Friday. WATCH: Kathy Griffin Responds With Tears When Asked If She's Spoken to Anderson Cooper After Being Fired From CNN "She and I ha...