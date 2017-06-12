Mom Accused of Leaving Children in Car for 15 Hours Allegedly Said, 'They'll Cry Themselves to Sleep'

Video has surfaced of former President Jimmy Carter shaking hands with every passenger aboard a Delta flight bound for Washington, D.C.
The Texas mom charged in the death of her young daughters allegedly told friends to ignore the cries coming from her car, saying the children would eventually tire themselves out, according to reports.
Melania Trump and her son, Barron, officially moved into the White House Sunday, nearly five months after her husband was inaugurated as the president of the United States.
Survivors and family members of victims gathered early Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre.
A Missouri man spent nearly 17 years in jail after eyewitness testimony found him guilty of a crime he did not commit until police discovered his doppelganger.
The tragic story of a boy who died from “dry drowning” six days after he’d gone swimming with his family has saved another young boy’s life.
A pair of rescued young sea lions were released back into the wild, just in time for World Oceans Day.
Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday involving his new live-in girlfriend.