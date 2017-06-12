Summer Camp: It’s not too late to sign up - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Summer Camp: It’s not too late to sign up

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Summer camps are the perfect opportunity for your child to discover new talents and gain independence. Camp is also a great place to foster new friendships.

If you’ve already signed up your children for summer camp, you’re set, but if you haven’t don’t worry it's not too late.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from the YMCA in Kearny Mesa with a look at a few of the programs to help keep your kids entertained this summer.

