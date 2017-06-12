KFMB STATIONS - Radio On-Air Personality (Part-Time) - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB STATIONS - Radio On-Air Personality (Part-Time)

San Diego’s radio station, 100.7 KFM-BFM, is seeking an experienced on-air pro to help fill in for weekends and/or vacations. We are looking for someone that is available on a part-time basis and that is available to work a flexible schedule (weekends, nights, holidays and the occasional weekday fill-in shifts).

Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years of on-air experience as well as experience with on-air board work and ENCO, NexGen, WideOrbit, AudioVault or other digital delivery platforms and must be able to communicate effectively through Social Media. We are searching for a passionate rock-n-roll fan with broad music knowledge that can authentically deliver that passion on the air. Ideally, we would like someone that is familiar with the culture and lifestyle of San Diego.

Note: Please include air check when submitting resume. No phone calls, please.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
