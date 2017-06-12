KFMB STATIONS - Radio On-Air Personality (Part-Time)

San Diego’s radio station, 100.7 KFM-BFM, is seeking an experienced on-air pro to help fill in for weekends and/or vacations. We are looking for someone that is available on a part-time basis and that is available to work a flexible schedule (weekends, nights, holidays and the occasional weekday fill-in shifts).



Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years of on-air experience as well as experience with on-air board work and ENCO, NexGen, WideOrbit, AudioVault or other digital delivery platforms and must be able to communicate effectively through Social Media. We are searching for a passionate rock-n-roll fan with broad music knowledge that can authentically deliver that passion on the air. Ideally, we would like someone that is familiar with the culture and lifestyle of San Diego.



Note: Please include air check when submitting resume. No phone calls, please.