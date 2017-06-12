Father Killed in Front of Children After Responding to Facebook Post for Puppy

A Florida father was shot and killed in front of his own children after inviting in a stranger who was offering the family a free puppy.
Republican congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor assault for body-slamming a reporter and will serve no jail time, a Montana judge has ruled.
A Maine woman who found herself stranded on a river over the weekend was rescued, but then immediately arrested after she was found to have an outstanding warrant, according to police in the town of Limington.
Video has surfaced of former President Jimmy Carter shaking hands with every passenger aboard a Delta flight bound for Washington, D.C.
The Texas mom charged in the death of her young daughters allegedly told friends to ignore the cries coming from her car, saying the children would eventually tire themselves out, according to reports.
Melania Trump and her son, Barron, officially moved into the White House Sunday, nearly five months after her husband was inaugurated as the president of the United States.
Survivors and family members of victims gathered early Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre.
A Missouri man spent nearly 17 years in jail after eyewitness testimony found him guilty of a crime he did not commit until police discovered his doppelganger.
The tragic story of a boy who died from “dry drowning” six days after he’d gone swimming with his family has saved another young boy’s life.