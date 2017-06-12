EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios 'Doesn't Remember Much of Anything' of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Incident, Source Says

There are still plenty of questions on what exactly happened between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that abruptly halted production of Bachelor in Paradise season four.
There seems to be mixed emotions regarding the probability that Bachelor in Paradise might not be returning to TV.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt might have a baby on the way -- but that doesn't mean they're ready to be parents quite yet.
Warning! This article contains spoilers from season five of OITNB. Do not proceed if you haven't watched the first episode of the new season.
Although season four of Bachelor in Paradise has been abruptly suspended amid "allegations of misconduct," it appears the contestants don't seem too upset that they've been sent home.