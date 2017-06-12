We do! Newlyweds accept fire truck ride after bus blaze

AVON, Conn. (AP) — A newlywed couple had no problem saying “I do” a second time, when Connecticut firefighters asked them if they wanted a ride to their reception after their bus was disabled by a small blaze.
Maria Leonardi and Justin Stone, of New York City, were treated to a 15-minute voyage in a fire engine from a church to her father’s home in Avon on Saturday, complete with wailing sirens. Neither had ridden in a fire engine before.
“It was quite a spectacle,” Leonardi said. “It just made the best day better.”
Firefighters with the Avon Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a trolley bus fire outside the West Avon Congregational Church. The bus was supposed to take the couple and their wedding party to the reception at Leonardi’s father’s home.
The bus driver had put out the small engine fire with an extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived. But that didn’t stop them from giving their own gift to the couple — a lift aboard a big red fire truck.
“Those of us that are married know how much planning it takes,” Assistant Fire Chief Joe Speich said. “We wanted to make sure they still had a special day.”
The couple had just exchanged their vows and were taking pictures inside the church when word started getting around about the bus being on fire outside. They thought it was a joke at first, until they heard the responding fire engines.
Firefighters felt bad the couple couldn’t enjoy the trolley bus ride. So they made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.
“We looked at each other and said that would be amazing,” Stone said.
The couple couldn’t thank the firefighters enough.
“They’re volunteers and they probably spent an extra hour with us. It was fantastic,” Leonardi said. “They were such nice guys. It was very fun.”
Members of the wedding party got rides from others after the church ceremony.
The couple were to travel to Napa Valley in California for their honeymoon this week.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
The Roxy Encinitas is hosting a grand opening benefit Tuesday. While they want you to join in the celebration, they really want to emphasize the importance of giving.
Owner Paula Vrakas stopped by News 8 with a sneak peek of their menu and a look at the organizations the event will benefit including the Seany Foundation.
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a late night altercation with two other men at the Horton Plaza shopping mall downtown, according to San Diego police homicide detectives.
The City Council is scheduled to consider Monday whether to call a special election for November 7 for San Diegans to vote on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, street repairs and homeless programs.
San Diego State University officials Sunday disputed claims made by SoccerCity investors that a former city official has a conflict of interest in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley.
Summer camps are the perfect opportunity for your child to discover new talents and gain independence. Camp is also a great place to foster new friendships.
Strong winds in San Diego County's mountains and deserts are expected to ease up Monday morning, when a National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts expires at 8 a.m.
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank’s School’s Out Hunger’s Not Summer Food Drive.
Coleman University’s mission statement is “To deliver relevant education that prepares individuals for technology-focused careers, while providing an environment where they may develop to their full potential.” That mission statement is not just focused on our learning environments.
Supporters of LGBT rights marched and rallied in the nation's capital and dozens of other U.S. cities - including San Diego - on Sunday, celebrating gains but angry over threats posed by the administration of President Donald Trump.