Couple Gets Ride to Reception in Fire Truck After Wedding Bus Ca - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple Gets Ride to Reception in Fire Truck After Wedding Bus Catches Fire

Updated: Jun 12, 2017 2:42 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.