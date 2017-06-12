A La Jolla surfer's story brings a wave of inspiration

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, has no cure, but you wouldn't know that by spending a day with La Jolla resident Bill Andrews.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met the legendary La Jolla surfer who is treating his deadly diagnosis as a wave of inspiration.

If you would like to learn more about Bill Andrew's life and follow along with his battle against ALS, visit his website.

La Jolla surfer accomplishes lifelong dream. We meet an inspiring man diagnosed with ALS in Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm @News8 @WindanSeaSurf pic.twitter.com/SOJxuXTZ4x — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 12, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.