The Next James Bond - David Beckham vs. James Corden

When David Beckham and James Corden find each other at the same audition for James Bond, their unique approaches to the role create tension that threatens a friendship.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
James finds his acting roots with a performance of 'Mary Poppins' in the middle of a London crosswalk with help from Sir Ben Kingsley.
James and Ed Sheeran go for a drive in Los Angeles singing songs off Ed's new album, and James challenges Ed to fit as many Maltesers in his mouth after hearing he once fit 47.
James Corden will head home to host "The Late Late Show" from London.
In the wake of recent terror attacks, he hopes to highlight the city's unwavering spirit.
James decides to share one of The Late Late Show's favorite office activities: looking at pictures of dogs in sunglasses and wondering what kinds of things they're in to, including one dog who means it when he says "ain't nothing wrong."
James Corden won't let up on Zac Efron for details about he and The Rock's kissing scene in "Baywatch" -- going as far as asking what The Rock tastes like.
When James Corden's sultry IT solutions can't solve a problem in the office, he calls in Orlando Bloom for backup and the two perform a duo that would turn on any computer.
When James asks Kaya Scodelario and Priyanka Chopra about the gossip around them being future Bond girls, the two begin to wonder what a female James Bond would look like, and what that would mean for men seeking parts traditionally held by women.
James asks Zac Efron and Zach Woods about growing up and James randomly pegs one of Efron's old nicknames, Z-Bone, before educating his guests on the band O-Town (James's nickname for Orlando Bloom).
After James asks Al Madrigal and Andrew Santino about some less-than-memorable stand-up experiences, Jim Carrey recalls a night he took on a hostile audience for two hours.