Charcoal trend: Healthy or harmful?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's the red hot beauty trend right now, except, it's black. 

The charcoal craze is a food and beauty trend with things like charcoal ice cream popping up and now local bars now offering cocktails with charcoal. 

There are different used for charcoal with applications including first aid, food and drink, beauty, and water and air purification.  

Nutritionist Tara Coleman visited News 8's Morning Extra to talk about the activated charcoal trend, including what the health benefits are and what to be wary of.  

If you are looking for more nutrition advice you can find Tara online at taracoleman.com.  

