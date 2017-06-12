Warriors beat Cavs 129-120 to win NBA title

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points, Stephen Curry added 34 and the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA championship in three seasons with a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.

Durant capped his first season with the Warriors in triumphant fashion with another big shooting night that helped Golden State avoid a repeat of last year's Finals collapse when Cleveland rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.

LeBron James scored 41 points and Kyrie Irving added 26 for the Cavs, who had won four straight potential elimination games against the Warriors before running out of gas in Game 5

___

8:35 p.m.

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are five minutes away from a title.

Durant has 39 points and has seemingly hit a shot every time the Cavaliers have threatened, leading the Warriors to a 118-106 lead in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 5:01 to play.

Durant has been criticized occasionally in his career for struggling in the biggest of moments, but he has been devastating in these NBA Finals. Durant has made 14 of 18 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, to put the Warriors on the brink of their second championship in three years.

LeBron James has 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Cavaliers, who have fought valiantly but have not been able to find an answer for Durant.

A win would allow the Warriors to celebrate on their home floor after clinching the 2015 title in Cleveland.