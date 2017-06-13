Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Mission Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and crashed in Mission Valley has died Monday night. 

The crash happened on Friars Road, near Mission Center Road. 

San Diego Police aid the rider somehow lost control of his motorcycle and flew off. Medics performed CPR and took him to a nearby hospital where he died. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

