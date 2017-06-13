San Diego father donates kidney to save daughter's life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The bond between a San Diego father and one of his seven daughters is much stronger Monday after he stepped up to save his daughter's life by donating one of his kidneys.

Sydney Waitly and her father, David, are part of the 30 patients and kidney donors that Sharp Memorial Hospital will honor this week.

Sydney is a quadruplet who was born premature. She and her sisters were in the NICU for three weeks, but Sydney was born with a kidney problem.

Doctors told her it would get better as she got older, but at the age 21 while attending college in Washington, she began to get ill and moved home.

Sydney was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and last December was told she needed a transplant.

"It was scary, but I also felt comforted that my family was there," she said.

Having three identical sisters, Sydney thought she would have a perfect match, but the family's insurance only allowed two family members to be tested - her father and an older sister. Both were a match, but it was Sydney's father who made the donation.

"We know that parents are not going to be a perfect match, but I was hopeful because my other daughters are so young there wouldn't be too much pressure for them to give," said Sydney's father, David.

Sydney, who is now 22 years-old is grateful that she did not have to wait long.

"So thankful he was willing to do that and that I am alive and that my dad and whole family was part of that," she said.

As the family prepares to celebrate their 22nd Father's Day, and raising miracle quadruplets, Sydney said her father is the miracle.

Sydney said this experience encouraged her to become an EMT and she is the main caretaker of one her quad sisters who has cerebral palsy.

Sharp Memorial Hospital said they have performed eleven kidney transplants this year.

Nationwide, there are 100,000 people on the transplant list for a new kidney. Some have been waiting five to ten years for an organ transplant.

To learn more about organ transplant, visit the Sharp San Diego Transplant Surgery website.