A night of deadly crashes in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was a busy night for the California Highway Patrol after a series of deadly crashes in the county.



A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on State Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday, authorities said.



The collision in the westbound lanes near Regents Road was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, caught fire in the lanes and the other ended up in the brush, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The entire westbound highway was blocked following the crash, but the lanes were reopened around 3 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The latest crash involved a 34-year-old man who was killed when he collided with a tree in 4S Ranch.

The crash on eastbound Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardo was reported around 3:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The name of the man killed in the crash was not immediately available.

All eastbound lanes on Camino Del Norte have since reopened, according to CHP.