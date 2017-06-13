EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs in on 'Bachelor' Nation Breakups: 'Many Couples Won't Work In This World'

Colton Haynes is leaving his wedding in the hands of a professional -- his fiancé, Jeff Leatham! The 28-year-old Rough Night star spoke to ET's Jennifer Peros at the premiere of his film on Monday in New York City, where he opened up about his wedding plans. WATCH: Colton Haynes Engaged to Boy...

