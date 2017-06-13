Driver killed in crash on Scripps Poway Parkway

POWAY (NEWS 8/CNS) - A young woman was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a crash in the Poway area.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Scripps Poway Parkway near State Route 67.

"It involved a Sparkletts truck that was broken down in the roadway," said Sgt. David Cheever. "The driver was in the vehicle and pulled over to the side of the road."

Authorities say a Ford Focus then ran into the back of that truck.

"For some unknown reason they veered off to the side of the road and ran into the rear end of a Sparkletts truck," Cheever said.

The driver died on scene. Her name has not been released, but we know is she is from Poway and is 20-years-old.

"The female in the passenger seat was extricated by the fire department and was life-flighted to [a hospital]," said Cheever.

Westbound Scripps Poway Parkway had to be shut down so a medical helicopter could land. Authorities say that passenger suffered serious injuries.

It is still unclear how the car came to hit the truck.

"He was completely out of the way in the bike path area, there's three lanes here and the Ford Focus just came right behind him," said Cheever. "There's no indication of braking or anything."

The crash was one of several apparently unrelated traffic fatalities around San Diego County Tuesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., a driver was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree off eastbound Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardo in 4S Ranch. About three hours earlier, a fiery head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on State Route 52 in the Clairemont area left both drivers dead, according to the CHP.

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes Monday night -- one on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights around 11:15 p.m. and the other near the intersection of Friars and Mission Center roads shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities said.