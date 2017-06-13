Fatal collision prompts Sig Alert near SR-67 in Poway

POWAY (CNS) - A motorist was fatally injured Tuesday morning in a crash in the Poway area.



A sedan and a work truck collided on westbound Scripps Poway Parkway near state Route 67 around 8:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



Westbound Scripps Poway Parkway was shut down so a medical helicopter could land, according to the CHP. A SigAlert was issued.



The crash was the latest in a series of apparently unrelated traffic fatalities around San Diego County.



Around 3:30 a.m., a driver was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree off eastbound Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardo in 4S Ranch. About three hours earlier, a fiery head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on State Route 52 in the Clairemont area left both driver dead, according to the CHP.



Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes Monday night -- one on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights around 11:15 p.m. and the other near the intersection of Friars and Mission Center roads shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

