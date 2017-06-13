Police Chip In to Buy 95-Year-Old War Veteran an Air Conditioner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police Chip In to Buy 95-Year-Old War Veteran an Air Conditioner After His Breaks on Hot Day

Updated: Jun 13, 2017 11:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.