2 Inmates on the Run After Prison Guards Are Fatally Shot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 Inmates on the Run After Prison Guards Are Fatally Shot

Updated: Jun 13, 2017 11:11 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.